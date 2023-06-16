DES MOINES -- Iowa's first case of West Nile virus detected this year has been found in a Plymouth County resident.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said Friday the individual infected with the virus is an adult between age 61 and 80. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab.

In 2022, nine Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus. There were no deaths.

West Nile virus typically circulates in Iowa from late summer into early fall. Humans get infected through a mosquito bite.

Symptoms include fever, stiff neck and headaches. In less than 1% of the people it infects, the virus causes serious neurological symptoms, including seizures and partial paralysis.

People can protect themselves from the virus by using a mosquito repellent with DEET, wearing long sleeves and pants and avoiding the outdoors during prime mosquito feeding times at dawn and dusk.