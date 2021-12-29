 Skip to main content
Storms could spawn tornadoes in the South this afternoon

Threat level a three out of five for severe storms, including tornadoes, for the southern Mississippi Valley. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Several southern states are at risk of tornadoes, large hail and high winds as severe storms formed over the region Wednesday, forecasters said.

Northern portions of Alabama and Mississippi and parts of Tennessee will have an enhanced risk of damaging weather, forecasters said.

Tornado watches were issued Wednesday for a large swath of Mississippi — generally the northern half of the state — along with smaller sections of southeast Arkansas, northern Louisiana and west Tennessee.

"A few tornadic supercells are possible, along with sporadic damaging gusts and isolated severe hail," the Storm Prediction Center said in its storm outlook for Wednesday.

The risk of severe weather on Wednesday also extends into parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Huntsville, Alabama, and Tupelo, Mississippi, are among cities at highest risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

A strong line of thunderstorms was moving across eastern Arkansas and west Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon.

