BILLINGS, Mont. — Dachshunds are natural hunters, bred long and skinny to chase fearlessly into badger holes.
So when the long-haired dachshund Mocha, while playing in the front yard of her Billings Heights home Wednesday afternoon, saw a rabbit retreat into a nearby drain pipe she did what she was born to do, she dove in after it.
June Brewer looks over the neighbor's yard that was torn up during a rescue operation for her dachshund Mocha who got stuck underground in a drain pipe. Brewer says neighbors, Grizzly Peak Excavation and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing saved her dog from the drain pipe.
That turned out to be the easy part. More than 100 feet into the pipe and about four feet underground, she got stuck.
Mocha’s owner, June Brewer, said she’s a well-trained dog.
“But, when she gets on the scent of a wild animal, she kind of loses her mind,” she said.
She first tried to coax Mocha out with food, which usually works. But, not this time.
“We could tell pretty quickly there was no way to get her out but to dig,” she said.
And, here’s where it pays to know somebody who knows somebody.
Rescuers lift the long-haired dachshund Mocha from the underground drain pipe she was stuck in.
A family member knew a guy from Benjamin Franklin Plumbing in Billings who had a drain snake with a camera on it. He rushed right over. Someone else knew someone who worked for the city’s water department who also rushed to the scene with a camera snake. With cameras searching from both ends of the drain pipe, they quickly spotted Mocha who was wet and muddy and shaking.
Once they located Mocha’s underground location — in the middle of a neighbor's neatly landscaped yard — someone mentioned they knew someone from Grizzly Peak Excavation who rushed over with a backhoe.
Rescuers in the Billings Heights work to free the long-haired dachshund Mocha from the underground drain pipe she was stuck in.
They dug down to the plastic pipe and cut through it and out popped Mocha, a little dazed, and rabbitless, but safe at last.
From the time Mocha disappeared to the time she saw daylight again was about five hours.
“Those workers were so compassionate with her, a dog they didn’t even know,” said Brewer. “Mocha was so glad to be out, she was just kissing everybody she could and was really wagging her tail.”
The group who helped rescue Mocha pose after the successful mission with the grateful dog owner June Brewer.
The neighborhood has had a rough few years. Many of the residents standing around to share in Mocha’s rescue are older folks who had been forced into isolation during the pandemic.
“It had been awhile since we’d all seen each other,” Brewer said. “Mocha brought us all together again.”
June Brewer looks over the pipe her dachshund ran into causing a major excavation operation in her neighbor's yard on Wednesday. Brewer says neighbors, Grizzly Peak Excavation and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing saved her dog from the drain pipe.
The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
A look at the most popular dog names
You've done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn't forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one important thing left to decide: What will you name your new furry family member?
In the past century, our furry best friends have had various commonly found names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy have proved popular. But whether you go with a much-loved classic or if you're looking for something more unique, you want to make sure it's just right. To find out which names are favorites today,
Wag! ranked the top 10 most popular dog names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., based on data provided by its users.
So what's in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it's quite the complete opposite. According to the
PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables, which helps get your puppy's attention faster. Another helpful tip: Pick a name you won't get tired of repeating.
Out of all the commonly picked names, four consistently appeared in all 51 lists. Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie rank nationally at #1, #2, #3, and #4, respectively. Number five's entry, Lucy, didn't make the cut in the top 10 of five states. The most unique top 10 names came from Hawaii. Alex, Koa, and Kona solely appear on the list of the Aloha state. Just six other states, plus Washington D.C., have at least one dog name that appears only on their lists. Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming each have two unique dog names, while Idaho, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire have one each.
Find out if your canine companion's name made the cut!
Alabama
The most popular dog names in Alabama are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Bear
#9. Sadie
#10. Bailey
Alaska
The most popular dog names in Alaska are:
#1. Chara
#2. Luna
#3. Bella
#4. Max
#5. Koda (tied)
#5. Charlie (tied)
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Lucy
#10. Athena (tied)
#10. Buddy (tied)
#10. Moose (tied)
Arizona
The most popular dog names in Arizona are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Lucy
#7. Buddy
#8. Coco
#9. Milo
#10. Lola
Arkansas
The most popular dog names in Arkansas are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Bear
#8. Sadie
#9. Buddy
#10. Stella
California
The most popular dog names in California are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Lola
#7. Lucy
#8. Daisy
#9. Buddy
#10. Milo
Colorado
The most popular dog names in Colorado are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Bear
#10. Lola
Connecticut
The most popular dog names in Connecticut are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Cooper
#6. Bailey
#7. Lucy
#8. Daisy
#9. Rocky
#10. Coco
Delaware
The most popular dog names in Delaware are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Bailey
#4. Charlie
#5. Luna
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Milo (tied)
#8. Lucy (tied)
#10. Coco
Florida
The most popular dog names in Florida are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Coco
#5. Lola
#6. Charlie
#7. Milo
#8. Daisy
#9. Lucy
#10. Bailey
Georgia
The most popular dog names in Georgia are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Bailey
#7. Coco
#8. Daisy
#9. Cooper
#10. Lola
Hawaii
The most popular dog names in Hawaii are:
#1. Alex
#2. Milo
#3. Bella
#4. Luna
#5. Kona
#6. Nala
#7. Koa
#8. Buddy
#9. Max
#10. Daisy (tied)
#10. Charlie (tied)
#10. Duke (tied)
Idaho
The most popular dog names in Idaho are:
#1. Charlie
#2. Bella
#3. Daisy
#4. Luna
#5. Max
#6. Lucy
#7. Cooper
#8. Molly (tied)
#8. Bear (tied)
#10. Winston
Illinois
The most popular dog names in Illinois are:
#1. Bella
#2. Charlie
#3. Max
#4. Luna
#5. Coco
#6. Lucy
#7. Cooper
#8. Daisy
#9. Lola
#10. Buddy
Indiana
The most popular dog names in Indiana are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Milo
#10. Buddy
Iowa
The most popular dog names in Iowa are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Stella
#9. Bailey
#10. Bear
Kansas
The most popular dog names in Kansas are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Bear
#8. Buddy
#9. Cooper
#10. Stella
Kentucky
The most popular dog names in Kentucky are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Milo
#9. Sadie
#10. Molly
Louisiana
The most popular dog names in Louisiana are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Buddy
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper (tied)
#8. Lola (tied)
#10. Coco
Maine
The most popular dog names in Maine are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Lucy
#4. Max
#5. Charlie
#6. Daisy
#7. Buddy
#8. Molly
#9. Bailey
#10. Cooper
Maryland
The most popular dog names in Maryland are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Bailey
#6. Milo
#7. Lucy
#8. Coco
#9. Rocky
#10. Daisy
Massachusetts
The most popular dog names in Massachusetts are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Bailey
#6. Cooper
#7. Lucy
#8. Lola
#9. Daisy
#10. Buddy
Michigan
The most popular dog names in Michigan are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Buddy
#9. Milo
#10. Bailey
Minnesota
The most popular dog names in Minnesota are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Lucy
#4. Charlie
#5. Max
#6. Daisy
#7. Bailey
#8. Stella
#9. Cooper
#10. Lola
Mississippi
The most popular dog names in Mississippi are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Lucy
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Luna
#7. Coco
#8. Bear (tied)
#8. Duke (tied)
#10. Buddy
Missouri
The most popular dog names in Missouri are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Buddy
#10. Stella
Montana
The most popular dog names in Montana are:
#1. Charlie
#2. Bella
#3. Luna
#4. Bailey
#5. Lucy
#6. Moose
#7. Gus
#8. Max
#9. Scout
#10. Duke (tied)
#10. Buddy (tied)
#10. Daisy (tied)
Nebraska
The most popular dog names in Nebraska are:
#1. Bella
#2. Charlie
#3. Luna
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Buddy
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper
#9. Stella
#10. Milo
Nevada
The most popular dog names in Nevada are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Buddy
#7. Milo (tied)
#7. Daisy (tied)
#9. Lola
#10. Rocky
New Hampshire
The most popular dog names in New Hampshire are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Tucker
#5. Daisy
#6. Bailey
#7. Max
#8. Cooper
#9. Buddy
#10. Sadie (tied)
#10. Lucy (tied)
New Jersey
The most popular dog names in New Jersey are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Milo
#7. Bailey
#8. Rocky
#9. Cooper
#10. Lola
New Mexico
The most popular dog names in New Mexico are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Daisy
#5. Charlie
#6. Lucy
#7. Coco
#8. Milo
#9. Lola
#10. Duke (tied)
#10. Bailey (tied)
New York
The most popular dog names in New York are:
#1. Max
#2. Bella
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Rocky
#7. Milo
#8. Lola
#9. Bailey
#10. Lucy
North Carolina
The most popular dog names in North Carolina are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Sadie
#10. Buddy
North Dakota
The most popular dog names in North Dakota are:
#1. Luna
#2. Charlie
#3. Max
#4. Daisy (tied)
#4. Cooper (tied)
#6. Bella
#7. Molly
#8. Bear
#9. Bailey
#10. Milo
Ohio
The most popular dog names in Ohio are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Bailey
#9. Milo
#10. Buddy
Oklahoma
The most popular dog names in Oklahoma are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Daisy (tied)
#4. Charlie (tied)
#6. Lucy
#7. Buddy
#8. Sadie
#9. Bear
#10. Molly
Oregon
The most popular dog names in Oregon are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Milo
#6. Max
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper
#9. Bear
#10. Buddy
Pennsylvania
The most popular dog names in Pennsylvania are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Bailey
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Lucy
#9. Buddy
#10. Rocky
Rhode Island
The most popular dog names in Rhode Island are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Max
#4. Bailey (tied)
#4. Charlie (tied)
#6. Milo
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper (tied)
#8. Lucy (tied)
#10. Lola
South Carolina
The most popular dog names in South Carolina are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Cooper
#6. Bailey
#7. Lucy
#8. Sadie
#9. Daisy
#10. Buddy
South Dakota
The most popular dog names in South Dakota are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Max
#4. Lucy
#5. Charlie (tied)
#5. Bailey (tied)
#7. Murphy
#8. Stella
#9. Cooper (tied)
#9. Bear (tied)
#9. Zoey (tied)
Tennessee
The most popular dog names in Tennessee are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Lucy
#4. Charlie
#5. Max
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Sadie
#9. Bear
#10. Bailey
Texas
The most popular dog names in Texas are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Coco
#7. Lola
#8. Lucy
#9. Bailey
#10. Buddy
Utah
The most popular dog names in Utah are:
#1. Luna
#2. Charlie
#3. Max
#4. Bella
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Milo
#8. Koda
#9. Bear
#10. Cooper
Vermont
The most popular dog names in Vermont are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna (tied)
#2. Charlie (tied)
#4. Lucy
#5. Daisy
#6. Bailey
#7. Max
#8. Stella
#9. Sadie (tied)
#9. Bear (tied)
#9. Cooper (tied)
Virginia
The most popular dog names in Virginia are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Bailey
#7. Lucy
#8. Cooper
#9. Coco
#10. Milo
Washington
The most popular dog names in Washington are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Milo
#7. Cooper
#8. Daisy
#9. Bailey
#10. Buddy
Washington DC
The most popular dog names in Washington D.C. are:
#1. Bella
#2. Charlie
#3. Luna
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Milo
#7. Coco
#8. Lola
#9. Teddy
#10. Cooper
West Virginia
The most popular dog names in West Virginia are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Cooper
#5. Buddy
#6. Sadie (tied)
#6. Charlie (tied)
#8. Daisy
#9. Bailey (tied)
#9. Lucy (tied)
Wisconsin
The most popular dog names in Wisconsin are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Buddy
#10. Nala
Wyoming
The most popular dog names in Wyoming are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Daisy (tied)
#3. Charlie (tied)
#5. Cooper
#6. Max
#7. Bailey (tied)
#7. Molly (tied)
#9. Dixie (tied)
#9. Loki (tied)
This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
