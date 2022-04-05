Student loan pause extended through August, the future of COVID boosters, and more COVID news

Here's a look at some of the latest COVID-19 news for today, April 5.

White House extends student loan pause through August

The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House's decision-making.

Student loan payments were scheduled to resume May 1 after being halted since early in the pandemic. But following calls from Democrats in Congress, the White House plans to give borrowers additional time to prepare for payments. Read more here:

Biden orders new research on long COVID

US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra unveiled a new push by the Biden administration Tuesday to accelerate its efforts to prevent, detect and treat long Covid.

Long Covid is associated with a host of lingering symptoms from Covid-19 involving multiple body systems. Estimates of the frequency of long-term symptoms and conditions following an acute Covid-19 infection range from 5% to 80%, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization's estimates range from 10% to 20%. Read more here:

Shanghai extends lockdown, situation looks "extremely grim"

The COVID-19 outbreak in China’s largest metropolis of Shanghai remains “extremely grim” amid an ongoing lockdown confining around 26 million people to their homes, a city official said Tuesday.

The director of Shanghai's working group on epidemic control, Gu Honghui, was quoted by state media as saying that the outbreak in the city was “still running at a high level."

“The situation is extremely grim," Gu said. Read more here:

What does the future of COVID boosters look like?

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration are scheduled to meet Wednesday to get a clearer picture of what the future of Covid-19 booster shots might look like.

Just last week, the FDA expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to allow adults 50 and older to get a second booster shot as early as four months after their first booster dose of any Covid-19 vaccine.

But there has been some debate around whether additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed for the general public -- and, if so -- when and how often. Read more here: