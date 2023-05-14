Welcome to the weekly bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, where we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

First, we have a short clip from our latest episode of Streamed & Screened, a podcast dedicated to movies and television. This week Bruce Miller and I discuss the six summer blockbusters to watch this summer. Get the full episode of Streamed & Screened on major podcast platforms or follow the link in this episode’s show notes.

Other top headlines include:

Mage wins the Kentucky Derby.

The popularity of sports betting continues to rise.

The NFL schedule was released and there are international games of note.

And an NCAA basketball coaching legend died.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports