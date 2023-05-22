WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve will make only modest progress in its fight against inflation for the rest of this year, even while keeping its benchmark interest rate at a 16-year high, a group of business economists predicted in a survey released Monday.
A help wanted sign is displayed Sept. 21, 2022, in Deerfield, Ill.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
The National Association for Business Economics' survey of 45 economists found that the median forecast is for inflation to average 4.2% this year, up from a 3.9% forecast in the group's previous survey in February. That is far above the Fed's inflation target of 2%.
The findings reflect a survey of economists from businesses, trade associations and academia.
The persistence of high inflation is likely the main reason the business economists expect the Fed to keep its key rate at its current level of roughly 5.1%, its highest point in 16 years. That is a quarter-point above the estimate from the NABE's February survey and is a sign that the economists don't expect the Fed to cut rates later this year, in contrast to many Wall Street investors who have priced in rate cuts.
Fed officials agreed to raise their key rate to that level when they met earlier this month. On Friday, though, Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank will now likely pause its rate hike campaign. The Fed’s 10 rate increases since March 2022 have led mortgage rates to nearly double, elevated the costs of auto loans, credit card borrowing and business loans and heightened the risk of a recession.
The business economists expect the U.S. economy to grow a mediocre 1.2% this year, though that would be higher than the 0.8% growth they predicted in the NABE's February survey.
At the same time, nearly three-fifths of the survey respondents say the economy will probably fall into a recession over the next 12 months. Most of those who expect a recession expect it to begin this year.
Cities To Avoid if You Hate Commuting
Photo Credit: Dmitry Kalinovsky / Shutterstock
One of the few, albeit temporary, benefits of the COVID-19 pandemic was the
dramatic reduction in vehicle traffic. Stay-at-home orders, school closures, and working from home kept people at home and cars off the road. As workers returned to the office and businesses resumed their normal operations, traffic congestion started to rebound but is still well below pre-pandemic levels. Because long commute times and traffic can have a significant impact on personal well-being, they often play a major role when choosing where to live.
Dmitry Kalinovsky
Two out of every three workers drive by themselves to work
Commuting methods have changed over time. With two-thirds of workers driving alone to work, driving alone is still by far the most common mode of commuting. However, this figure is smaller than what it was pre-pandemic, when 76% of workers commuted by driving solo. Many of the workers who used to drive to work now work from home. In 2021, 18% of workers worked from home, triple the share from 2019. As more and more companies require workers to return to the office, the share of workers who drive to work is likely to increase.
Household access to vehicles is showing signs of growth
Household access to vehicles is on the rise and will likely contribute to an increase in car commuting in the coming years. In 2021, nearly 92% of households kept at least one automobile at home for use by household members, a share which has grown nearly steadily for the last decade. If increased vehicle access continues alongside workers returning to the office, traffic congestion will likely worsen.
New York has both the longest average one way commute and the least diverse commute times
Commuting characteristics vary dramatically by location, so accounting for them when considering where to live can be important for quality of life. Commutes tend to be longer in the Northeast, the Southeast, and the West Coast, while workers in the Midwest have shorter commutes. At 32.6 minutes, the average one-way commute time is the longest in New York State. Commute times generally are inversely related to the diversity of times that people leave for work. Longer commutes are associated with less diversity in the times that people leave, and shorter average commute times are more common in states where workers leave at times that are spread across the day. Maine has the highest diversity of times that people leave for work, and also has one of the shortest average one-way commutes at 19.1 minutes.
To determine the locations to avoid if you hate commuting, researchers at
HireAHelper analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The researchers ranked metros according to a composite score based on the following factors and weights: Average one-way commute time (40%) Share of workers who commute using private transportation (20%) Diversity of times that people leave for work (15%) Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle (15%) Population density (10%)
Based on their composite scores, here are the U.S. metropolitan areas to avoid if you hate commuting.
Small and midsize metros to avoid if you hate commuting
15. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: yhelfman / Shutterstock
Composite score: 68.6 Average one-way commute time: 28.8 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 54.0% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Below average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 88.7% Population density (people per square mile): 1,871.7
Shutterstock
14. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Photo Credit: Andrew Yoshiki / Shutterstock
Composite score: 68.8 Average one-way commute time: 25.8 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 79.9% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 94.8% Population density (people per square mile): 355.8
Shutterstock
13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Photo Credit: Ingus Kruklitis / Shutterstock
Composite score: 68.9 Average one-way commute time: 34.2 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 50.0% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Below average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 70.2% Population density (people per square mile): 2,957.4
Shutterstock
12. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Bonnie Fink / Shutterstock
Composite score: 69.1 Average one-way commute time: 26.7 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 75.1% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 94.0% Population density (people per square mile): 1,279.7
Shutterstock
11. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Composite score: 69.6 Average one-way commute time: 26.2 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 76.6% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Above average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 96.0% Population density (people per square mile): 353.9
Shutterstock
10. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Photo Credit: Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock
Composite score: 70.6 Average one-way commute time: 24.9 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 79.5% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 95.3% Population density (people per square mile): 494.5
Shutterstock
9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Composite score: 71.0 Average one-way commute time: 26.2 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 84.0% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Above average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 95.3% Population density (people per square mile): 248.2
Shutterstock
8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Photo Credit: Chones / Shutterstock
Composite score: 71.0 Average one-way commute time: 28.4 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 71.6% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Below average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 92.4% Population density (people per square mile): 2,678.2
Shutterstock
7. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: travelview / Shutterstock
Composite score: 72.6 Average one-way commute time: 28.9 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 79.5% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Above average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 94.2% Population density (people per square mile): 871.6
travelview
6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Composite score: 75.0 Average one-way commute time: 27.3 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 76.2% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 95.5% Population density (people per square mile): 894.4
Shutterstock
5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Photo Credit: ShengYing Lin / Shutterstock
Composite score: 75.6 Average one-way commute time: 26.1 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 63.9% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Below average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 95.9% Population density (people per square mile): 557.5
Shutterstock
4. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Photo Credit: Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock
Composite score: 76.1 Average one-way commute time: 28.3 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 78.1% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Below average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 92.2% Population density (people per square mile): 1,202.2
Shutterstock
3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Composite score: 80.4 Average one-way commute time: 29.6 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 72.2% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 95.2% Population density (people per square mile): 707.5
Shutterstock
2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Composite score: 82.1 Average one-way commute time: 32.2 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 83.1% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Above average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 95.6% Population density (people per square mile): 170.6
Shutterstock
1. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Photo Credit: Songquan Deng / Shutterstock
Composite score: 88.1 Average one-way commute time: 28.3 minutes Share of workers who commute using private transportation: 77.2% Diversity of times that people leave for work: Below average Share of occupied households with access to a vehicle: 95.3% Population density (people per square mile): 771.0
Shutterstock
