Each year, around 50 million young Americans attend public elementary and secondary schools, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, making the country's educational system one of the farthest-reaching and most impactful government services. And while the debate over alternatives like charter schools rages on, one thing is undebatable: The future of the country lies in our youth, and our system's ability to provide an education that will enable them to create productive and meaningful lives for themselves.
Because education is handled at the state level—from curricula and budgets to graduation requirements—a standard American education is somewhat hard to define. Formal academic education is one of the ways children and young adults obtain the information needed to seek individual enrichment. Moreover, the social interaction inherent in public educational settings helps young people develop the traits and skills needed to thrive in diverse social environments.
To what extent education influences a person's ability to achieve a satisfactory level of well-being has been a constant matter of discussion among psychologists, sociologists, educators, and philosophers ever since the time of Socrates; however, there is greater consensus about how education affects living conditions. To wit, education has a causal relationship with income, housing, public policy, lifestyle, and health care. A study published by Virginia Commonwealth University's Center of Society and Health found that people in the U.S. with less education face "serious health disadvantages." According to the report, those whose formal education ended with high school "live with greater illnesses, have a shorter life expectancy, and tend to generate higher medical care costs."
To help understand areas with the highest educational attainment, Stacker used data from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates, released in 2022, to determine areas with the highest educational attainment. This index evaluates each state's population across seven educational tiers, ranging from individuals not educated past eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees. States are ranked by the percentage of the population with a graduate degree. Ties are broken by the percentage with a bachelor's degree or higher.
How does your state stack up? Read on to discover which states are the most educated in the U.S.