'The ol' Sandhills are going to miss him' — Lincoln photographer, writer peeled back curtain on Nebraska wildlife

"He was always pretty involved in the culture and was fascinated with how people live close to the land, and how integrally they are connected to the land and the wildlife they share it with," Van Winkle said. "When he honed in, whether it was kangaroo rat or a western grebe, he'd spend days, weeks capturing the essence of that species. ... His magazine articles to me were always above-and-beyond on the research side."

Farrar was born in Genoa and grew up in Monroe near the Loup River, where he was hooked by the natural world. He started keeping field notebooks filled with observations. Farrar later graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in wildlife management and worked as a plant propagator for Game and Parks while in college.

He then joined the Nebraskaland staff, where he worked for 42 years before retiring about 10 years ago. He was known for orchestrating special issues, and his pieces were circulated in other magazines and books, too. He also authored numerous books, including "Field Guide to Wildflowers of Nebraska and the Great Plains."

"It's a good book textwise, but I think he set a new standard for photography in these state plant field guides," Steinauer said. "His photos outdid any other photos."