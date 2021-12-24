There will be no paper Saturday

Merry Christmas!

There will be no print edition of the Journal on Saturday, Christmas Day, so our employees can spend the holiday with their families.

Features you’d regularly find in Saturday's paper are in today’s print product.

Meanwhile, there will be an e-edition you can access Saturday at siouxcityjournal.com. And, as you know, you can always get the latest news on our website, 24 hours a day.

Sunday morning, look for a new print edition on your doorstep, in your mailbox or at stores throughout Siouxland.

From all of us at Sioux City Journal Communications, thank you for making us a part of your daily routine. Stay safe and have a happy, happy holiday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0