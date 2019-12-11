Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

'Bandstand'

The Tony Award-winning musical looks at the lives of veterans following World War II and how they let music fuel their ambitions. 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Planetarium Program

Sanford Museum and Planetarium, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Free public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. For more information, visit sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium

