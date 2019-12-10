Today's best bets around Siouxland

Nature Tales

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time on animal tracks. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org .

The Art of Frank Howell

More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum’s exhibit "The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years." Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s.