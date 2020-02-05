Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Beekeeping Classes
A set of four beginning beekeeper classes will be offered Wednesday evenings in February. If you want to enroll, contact Dr. Duane Bajema at duane.bajema@dordt.edu or call at 712-441-0784. 6:30 p.m., Woodbury County Extension office, 4728 Southern Hills Drive. Free.
Diabetes Support Group
Siouxland Area Diabetes Support Group, first Wednesday of each month, 5:30–6:30 p.m. MercyOne Sioux City -- Leiter Room, 801 Fifth St.