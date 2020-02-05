Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Beekeeping Classes

A set of four beginning beekeeper classes will be offered Wednesday evenings in February. If you want to enroll, contact Dr. Duane Bajema at duane.bajema@dordt.edu or call at 712-441-0784. 6:30 p.m., Woodbury County Extension office, 4728 Southern Hills Drive. Free.

Diabetes Support Group

Siouxland Area Diabetes Support Group, first Wednesday of each month, 5:30–6:30 p.m. MercyOne Sioux City -- Leiter Room, 801 Fifth St.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News