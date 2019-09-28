{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Blessed Assurance: Can I have it?

7:30 p.m. B.J. Haan Auditorium at Dordt University, 498 4th Ave. NE, Sioux Center.

Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

10 a.m.-2 p.m. American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., South Sioux City.

 

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments