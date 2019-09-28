Today's best bets around Siouxland 29 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.Blessed Assurance: Can I have it? 7:30 p.m. B.J. Haan Auditorium at Dordt University, 498 4th Ave. NE, Sioux Center.Fall Craft and Vendor Fair Be the first to know - Sign up for News AlertsWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. Become a Member Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} 10 a.m.-2 p.m. American Legion Hall, 109 E. 19th St., South Sioux City. Be the first to know - Sign up for News AlertsWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. More video from this section Test2 2018 Goodfellows Little Yellow Dog Auction Video: A toast to 100 craft breweries in Iowa Video: Three and one-half years of Bryant Elementary School construction in five minutes Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Sweeps Calendar Best Bets Events Load comments Recommended More Latest Local Offers Eric Banks, Century 21 Prolink 2015 Rebecca St American Home Health Care Now Renting Knee Scooters! Mr. Stirfry Check out our menu! Print Ads Sale Barb Kimmel/ United Real Estate - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Barb Kimmel/United Real Estate 302 Jones St, Sioux City, IA 51101 712-251-4053 Website Home Foulk Bros. Plumbing & Heating - Ad from 2019-09-28 58 min ago Car Billion GMC of Sioux City - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Billion GMC of Sioux City 4600 North 4th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104 605-362-3422 Website Sale Dawn Conover, KW Siouxland - Ad from 2019-09-28 5 hrs ago Dawn Conover, KW Siouxland 3040 Glen Ellen Rd., SIOUX CITY, IA 51106 402-494-5137 Medical Multicare Health Clinic - Ad from 2019-09-22 Sep 21, 2019 Multicare Health Clinic 3930 Stadium Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106 712-276-4325 Website Ads Home A Step in Thyme - Ad from 2019-09-22 Sep 21, 2019 A Step In Thyme 3230 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA 51104 712-252-0515 Website Ad Vault LGL#31669 -Sample Ballot Sep 23, 2019 Woodbury County Auditor & Recorder 620 Douglas St., Sioux City, IA 51101 712-279-6465 Website Service Crosswords - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Office AdRevenews - Ad from 2019-09-26 Sep 26, 2019 Service Fareway House Account - Ad from 2019-09-25 Sep 25, 2019