Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Foster Care and Adoption Orientation
You have free articles remaining.
Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive North, 6-8 p.m. Presentation by Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI). Learn more about how you can make a difference for Iowa children by becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Contact fosteradopt@LSIowa.org with questions.
Line Dance Class
Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.