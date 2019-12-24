Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Christmas at the Orpheum

Sunnybrook Community Church is holding Christmas services, open to the community, at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Christmas Eve Services

Churches across Siouxland will be holding Christmas Eve services, including St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., Sioux City (5 p.m.), First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City (5, 7 and 11 p.m.), and many others.

