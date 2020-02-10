Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Love Is Murder

This hour looks at some of the great romances that ended in murder, drawn from both fiction and true crime. 6:30–7:30 p.m. South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Free.

Mindful Movement

A free 40-minute guided practice that teaches techniques you can take back to the office. Feel free to come in your work attire. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., 12:30 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News