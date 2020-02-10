Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Love Is Murder
This hour looks at some of the great romances that ended in murder, drawn from both fiction and true crime. 6:30–7:30 p.m. South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Free.
Mindful Movement
A free 40-minute guided practice that teaches techniques you can take back to the office. Feel free to come in your work attire. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., 12:30 p.m.