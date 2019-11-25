Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Downtown for the Holidays
Holiday Lighted Parade starts at 6:15 p.m. at Fourth and Iowa streets, and makes its way down Fourth Street. Free admission at LaunchPAD Children's Museum starting at 2:30 p.m., free hot chocolate at Evolve Yoga & Wellness Center, and appearances by Santa at the Sioux City Public Museum and Santa's House in the Ho-Chunk Centre.
Festival of Trees
Season begins Monday with bell choir and dance performances at 6:15 p.m. Trees are on display in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium through Dec. 5 with the anticipated tree auction taking place that evening at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from this year's auction will benefit Lila Mae's House, a safe haven for adult female sex trafficking survivors.