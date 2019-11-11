Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Veterans Day
You have free articles remaining.
Veterans Day observances will be held at the Woodbury County Courthouse at 11 a.m., at Siouxland Freedom Park at 11:11 a.m., and at Western Iowa Tech Community College at 11:30 a.m.
Line Dance Class
Join Boots & Buckles Dance club outside Kay Jewelers in Southern Hills Mall at 8:30 a.m. every Monday for a free line dancing class. Call 712-204-4500 for more information.