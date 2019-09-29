{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Young Frankenstein

Looking for a monstrous good time? The Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., is the place to find Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein." This is the final performance. Curtain time is 2 p.m. $18 for adults.

Sisters from the Outlaw Trail

Grab your boots and saddles for an afternoon of cowboy poetry and music at 2 p.m. at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, featuring prairie poet and storyteller Marci Broyhill and her sister, Teresa Kay Orr, a singer, songwriter and musician. Free.

