Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Young Frankenstein
Looking for a monstrous good time? The Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., is the place to find Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein." This is the final performance. Curtain time is 2 p.m. $18 for adults.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sisters from the Outlaw Trail
Grab your boots and saddles for an afternoon of cowboy poetry and music at 2 p.m. at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, featuring prairie poet and storyteller Marci Broyhill and her sister, Teresa Kay Orr, a singer, songwriter and musician. Free.