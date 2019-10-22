Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Hike the Wild
Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa, 10 a.m. Fort Defiance State Park walk. No registration necessary, all ages, meet at the Nature Center and caravan to the hiking site.
Morningside College: 125 Years
Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Explore the origins of Sioux City’s oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. The institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials.