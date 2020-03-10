Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Nature Tales
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time about snakes. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
Phil and Sandy Hamman
North Sioux City Community Library, 601 River Drive, 6 p.m. The authors of "Gitchie Girl Uncovered" will give a presentation about the 1973 mass murders at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve in Lyon County, Iowa. A Q&A session with the authors as well as a book signing will follow.