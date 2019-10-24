Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Mayor/Council Candidate Forum
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is sponsoring a public forum for the Sioux City Mayor and City Council candidates. Council Chambers, Fifth Floor, Sioux City Hall, 405 Sixth St., 7-9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Night Hike
Hike to several overlooks around the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to take in the evening air and the sounds of the forest. Pre-registration is greatly appreciated. Contact Resource Naturalist Tyler Flammang at 712-258-0838 or tflammang@woodburyparks.org.