Mayor/Council Candidate Forum

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is sponsoring a public forum for the Sioux City Mayor and City Council candidates. Council Chambers, Fifth Floor, Sioux City Hall, 405 Sixth St., 7-9 p.m.

Night Hike

Hike to several overlooks around the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to take in the evening air and the sounds of the forest. Pre-registration is greatly appreciated. Contact Resource Naturalist Tyler Flammang at 712-258-0838 or tflammang@woodburyparks.org.

