Today's best bets around Siouxland

Neal McCoy
Country singer Neal McCoy has released 15 studio albums. Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., 8 p.m. (Check with venue to ensure event is still on.)
The Browns
The Browns' Celtic Celebration features fiddle jigs and reels, Celtic step dancing and beautiful vocal harmonies. Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa, 7 p.m. (Check with venue to ensure event is still on.)