Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Neal McCoy

Country singer Neal McCoy has released 15 studio albums. Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., 8 p.m. (Check with venue to ensure event is still on.)

The Browns

The Browns' Celtic Celebration features fiddle jigs and reels, Celtic step dancing and beautiful vocal harmonies. Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa, 7 p.m. (Check with venue to ensure event is still on.)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News