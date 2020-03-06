Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Southern Accents: Tom Petty Tribute
Southern Accents is a tribute show based out of Nashville, Tennessee, that was named in honor of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' sixth album. 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. 21+.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey
The Waterloo Blackhawks come to town for the last time in the regular season. The first 1,500 people through the door will receive the first set of eight players trading cards. 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.