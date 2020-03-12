Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

NAIA DII Women's Basketball

Second day of the 29th annual NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Games begin 8:30 a.m. The tournament runs through March 17.

Thursday Night Hike

6–8 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. A group hike to several overlooks around the center to take in the evening air, the sounds of the forest, and hopefully spot a critter or two. Free.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News