Today's best bets around Siouxland

Senior Scams
Head to the Sioux City Morningside Branch Library, 4005 Morningside Ave., for February’s Community Conversations topic. Officer Dutler from the Sioux City Police discusses scams being reported in the Siouxland region, and what you can do to protect yourself and others. 10:15–11:45 a.m. Free.
Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone
Free weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St.