{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Sioux City Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, delicious baked goods and beautifully hand crafted items. Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot, at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Main Street Center Health Fair

Area organizations will share information on health, physical therapy, home care, senior living, and other topics related to aging, planning and retirement. 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Center, 320 W. Main, Vermillion, S.D.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments