Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
NAIA DII Women's Basketball
Opening day of the 29th annual NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Games begin 8:30 a.m.; Parade of Champions is scheduled for 7 p.m. The tournament runs through March 17.
Soulmate Showdown
The winners from each of the preliminary rounds are back for the final match at 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. The Grand Prize couple will receive a one-night stay at the hotel, two concert tickets, and dinner at Main + Abbey before the show.