Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

NAIA DII Women's Basketball

Opening day of the 29th annual NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Games begin 8:30 a.m.; Parade of Champions is scheduled for 7 p.m. The tournament runs through March 17.

Soulmate Showdown

The winners from each of the preliminary rounds are back for the final match at 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. The Grand Prize couple will receive a one-night stay at the hotel, two concert tickets, and dinner at Main + Abbey before the show.

