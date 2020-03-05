Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Library Chat: Census

Completing the census is mandatory: it’s a way to participate in our democracy and say “I COUNT!" This program will address questions and concerns about the 2020 Census. 6–7 p.m., South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Free.

Kingdom Fit Aerobic Dance

Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 to verify class location. 5:30 p.m., Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St.

