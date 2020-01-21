Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Kingdom Fit Strength & Tone

Free weight lifting class with supervision from certified instructor. Must bring own weights and mat. Weights are optional. 5:25-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Calvary Lutheran Church, 4400 Central St.

STARS Inc. Orientation

This night is for new volunteers and new clients to come learn about STARS. Please call the Riding Center at 712-239-5042 to RSVP prior to coming. 6–7:30 p.m., STARS Inc., 33148 K22. Free.

