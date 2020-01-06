Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Free Yoga

Free yoga classes Jan. 4-10 to celebrate the grand opening of the Prajja Center for Yoga and Holistic Healing, 4242 Gordon Drive. Classes on Monday are at 9 a.m. (chair yoga) and 10:30 a.m. (gentle yoga).

Open Book Club

Readers gather the first Monday of the month, 10-11 a.m. at the Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd., and 5-6 p.m. at the Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Free and open to the public. This month's discussion is about "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evan G. Nettleton
Obituaries

Evan G. Nettleton

Evan George Nettleton, 26, of Sioux City, departed this life into the arms of God who he worshiped and served with all of his heart on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News