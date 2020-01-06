Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Free Yoga
You have free articles remaining.
Free yoga classes Jan. 4-10 to celebrate the grand opening of the Prajja Center for Yoga and Holistic Healing, 4242 Gordon Drive. Classes on Monday are at 9 a.m. (chair yoga) and 10:30 a.m. (gentle yoga).
Open Book Club
Readers gather the first Monday of the month, 10-11 a.m. at the Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd., and 5-6 p.m. at the Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Free and open to the public. This month's discussion is about "The Music Shop" by Rachel Joyce.