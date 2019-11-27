Today's best bets around Siouxland
0 comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos

Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., 8 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. The highly engaging and entertaining performances get the crowd engaged and on their feet.

'80s Prom with VEGAS

The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., 9 p.m. Come dressed in your best '80s attire and party like it's 19...89. Costume contest, party favors and more.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News