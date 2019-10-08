Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Nature Tales
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
Morningside College: 125 Years
Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Explore the origins of Sioux City’s oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. The institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials.