Today's best bets around Siouxland

Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival
A free public event at Western Iowa Tech Community College where you can listen to middle and high school students from around the area engage in spirited competition and educational clinics. The festival is Monday and Tuesday, with performances throughout each day.
Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia
Designed for those interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, this program features information from dementia experts and perspectives from individuals living with dementia as well as their care partners. 6:30 p.m., Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.