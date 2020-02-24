Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival

A free public event at Western Iowa Tech Community College where you can listen to middle and high school students from around the area engage in spirited competition and educational clinics. The festival is Monday and Tuesday, with performances throughout each day.

Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia

Designed for those interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and other dementias, this program features information from dementia experts and perspectives from individuals living with dementia as well as their care partners. 6:30 p.m., Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Robin Ford
Obituaries

Robin Ford

Robin Ford, 59, of Sioux City, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News