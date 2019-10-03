Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Film Festival

The Sioux City International Film Festival, running Thursday through Saturday, showcases a variety of independent short films from all around the world. Visit siouxcityfilmfest.org for a full schedule.

Kerry Grombacher

Grombacher plays guitar and mandolin and writes and performs contemporary western and folk songs. 7 p.m. at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. $10 freewill donation.

