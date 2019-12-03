Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
NAIA Volleyball Championship
Opening day of the 40th annual NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Pool play begins 9 a.m.; Parade of Champions is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The five-day tournament runs through Saturday.
Festival of Trees
Trees are on display in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium now through Thursday with the anticipated tree auction taking place that evening at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from this year's auction will benefit Lila Mae's House, a safe haven for adult female sex trafficking survivors.