Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

NAIA Volleyball Championship

Opening day of the 40th annual NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Pool play begins 9 a.m.; Parade of Champions is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The five-day tournament runs through Saturday.

Festival of Trees

Trees are on display in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium now through Thursday with the anticipated tree auction taking place that evening at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from this year's auction will benefit Lila Mae's House, a safe haven for adult female sex trafficking survivors.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Leroy 'Lee' Sturgeon
Obituaries

Leroy 'Lee' Sturgeon

Leroy "Lee" James Sturgeon, 77, of Cape Coral, formerly Sioux City, loving husband, father and devoted member of the working class, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Family: 3 kids in car when estranged husband kills mother
National

Family: 3 kids in car when estranged husband kills mother

  • Updated

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A woman who was fatally shot by her estranged husband in an elementary school parking lot had been sitting in the minivan with her mother and her three young children, the woman’s family said in a post on a fundraising website.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News