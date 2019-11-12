Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Christmas on the Mez
Fundraiser for Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., 5-8 p.m. Come support the theater, all while shopping, eating, drinking, and being merry. Food trucks will be in the parking lot. Bar will open at 5 p.m. Free to attend, but donations are welcome.
Nature Tales
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, 10 a.m. Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time on hibernation. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.