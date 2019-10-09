Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Bob Woodward
Journalistic icon Bob Woodward will provide Morningside College’s 2019 Waitt Lecture in Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., at 7:30 p.m. His topic will be “The State of the American Presidency: Addressing the Lay of the Land Pre-Iowa Caucus.” The event is free and open to the public.
Historian Kathy Wilson
Kathy Wilson presents free programs at two Sioux City library branches. "Death Comes For Us All," about the Victorians' fascination with death, 2-3:30 p.m., Morningside Branch Library. "The Devil Has My Consent," about the Salem Witch Trials, 6:30-8 p.m. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library.