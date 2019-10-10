Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Tom Segura
Comedian Tom Segura, best known for his three Netflix specials, brings his “Take It Down Tour” to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50.
Nashville Nights: Brad Morgan
Nashville Nights features up-and-coming country artists. Brad Morgan, born and raised on a farm near Manning, Iowa, currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. 7 p.m. at Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. Free.