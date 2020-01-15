Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Planetarium Program

Sanford Museum and Planetarium, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee, Iowa. Free public shows every Sunday and Wednesday at 4 p.m. For more information, visit sanfordmuseum.org/planetarium

Midweek Mommy and Me Morning

Every Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in the children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St.

