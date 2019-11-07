Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Rockestra
The nation's first Rock n Roll Orchestra returns for a three-night residency at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. All tickets are general admission and seating is first come first serve. Ages 21+. Thursday's show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Open Mic at Marty's Tap
Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 p.m. for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy one, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink!