Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Rockestra

The nation's first Rock n Roll Orchestra returns for a three-night residency at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. All tickets are general admission and seating is first come first serve. Ages 21+. Thursday's show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic at Marty's Tap

Every Thursday, Marty's Tap hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 p.m. for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy one, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink!

