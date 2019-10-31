{{featured_button_text}}

Hallowhatever

Live music by Spenny & The Jets, My Enemy, and Social Services. Costume contest, prizes, drink specials and more. 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

Howlin' Halloween

Bring your children to the Dickinson County Nature Center for a seasonal program, crafts and a costume parade before going trick-or-treating. Everyone who wears a costume will receive a sweet treat. 4-5 p.m., 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa. Free.

