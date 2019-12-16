Today's best bets around Siouxland
Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Jazz Night in the Overlook

Grab some grub and enjoy the Western Iowa Tech Community College Jazz Band playing from 5 to 7 p.m. in WITCC's Overlook Cafe, 4647 Stone Ave.

Le Mars Theatre Audition

Auditions Monday and Tuesday, 7-9 p.m., for "Murder on the Orient Express," the first production of the 2020 season. Roles available for five men and five women; rehearsals to begin Jan. 6. The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.

