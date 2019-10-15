Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
School Board Candidate Forum
The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is sponsoring a Candidate Forum for the Sioux City School Board candidates. Council Chambers, Fifth Floor, Sioux City Hall, 405 Sixth St., 7-9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The Art of Frank Howell
More than 30 works by a Sioux City-born artist are on display in the Sioux City Public Museum’s exhibit "The Art of Frank Howell: The Early Years." Spanning the years of 1966 to 1994, the exhibit focuses on his career-defining art of the 1970s and 1980s.