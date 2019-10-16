Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Cardiology Conference
8 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St. $85. Intended for physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, cardiology/cardiovascular technicians, cardiac sonographers, respiratory therapists and other healthcare professionals.
Sioux City Farmers Market
Locally grown produce, delicious baked goods and beautifully hand crafted items. Tyson Events Center Suite Parking Lot, at the corner of TriView Avenue and Pearl Street. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.