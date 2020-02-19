Today's best bets around Siouxland

Building Bridges to Better Lives

9 a.m. An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House is on display. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.