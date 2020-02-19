Today's best bets around Siouxland
View Comments

Today's best bets around Siouxland

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Building Bridges to Better Lives

9 a.m.  An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the almost century-old Mary J. Treglia Community House is on display. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News