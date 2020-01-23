Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
'Caught in the Net'
Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., presents this hysterical farce about a bigamist taxi-driver, John Smith, and his two families who are unaware of each other. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18.
Country Dance Class
We will learn the 2 step, waltz, triple 2 step, stationary cha cha, Teton and more. Do not need a partner to come. More info, call Karen 712-276-6694. 7:15–8:45 p.m. South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St. $5 per person.