Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

'Caught in the Net'

Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., presents this hysterical farce about a bigamist taxi-driver, John Smith, and his two families who are unaware of each other. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18.

Country Dance Class

We will learn the 2 step, waltz, triple 2 step, stationary cha cha, Teton and more. Do not need a partner to come. More info, call Karen 712-276-6694. 7:15–8:45 p.m. South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St. $5 per person.

