Today's best bets around Siouxland

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Community Thanksgiving Service

St Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., 7 p.m. Participating churches include area Presbyterian, United Methodist, Episcopal and ELCA Lutheran congregations.

Dutch Ovens and Winter Decor

Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa, 6-9 p.m. Create and decorate a one-of-a-kind wreath AND learn how to cook a meal in a Dutch oven. This activity is for ages 16 and older or ages 10-15 with an adult. The cost is $40/project (includes dinner for 1), $5/additional person. Space is limited to 20 projects.

