Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Siouxland Area Diabetes Support Group
5:30-6:30 p.m. MercyOne Sioux City- Leiter Room, 801 5th St.
Mr. Tunes
7-10 p.m. VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City.
