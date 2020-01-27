Today's best bets around Siouxland

Next 12 Hours
Mindful Movement
A free 40-minute guided practice that teaches techniques you can take back to the office. Feel free to come in your work attire as all exercises will be conducive to professional attire. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., 12:30 p.m.
Beginner Line Dance
We will start with the basic steps and then learn many new, old and fun dances. More info, call Karen 712-276-6694. 7:15–8:15 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St. $5 per person.